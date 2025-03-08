Border czar Tom Homan made a strong statement regarding the deportation of Guatemalan national Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who is accused of murdering 57-year-old Debrina Kawam in a horrific arson attack on a New York City subway car. Despite New York City's sanctuary city policies, which prevent local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration agents, Homan emphasised that federal law enforcement will not be deterred from taking action.

“He’s not gonna get away,” Homan said during an interview with Fox News. “If we have to sit outside that jail every day, 24/7, we’ll get our hands on him.”

Zapeta-Calil’s arrest and charges Zapeta-Calil, 33, was arrested in December 2024 following the deadly incident in which Kawam was set on fire while sleeping inside a subway car at Coney Island's Stillwell Avenue station. He has been charged with murder and arson in connection to the attack.

The accused migrant, who had previously been deported from the US in June 2018, is currently being held at Rikers Island under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction.

Sanctuary City policies create obstacles for deportation Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that despite Zapeta-Calil’s detention, the New York City Department of Correction has refused to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. This refusal is a result of New York City’s sanctuary city policies, which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“We’ll get it done,” Homan assured, stating that no matter the difficulties posed by sanctuary cities, federal agents would continue their mission.

“New York City, or any other sanctuary city, is not gonna stop ICE from keeping President Trump’s promise to eradicate every criminal illegal alien, every public threat illegal alien, every national security threat illegal alien from this country,” he added.

Also Read | Donald Trump likely to ban Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek from US govt devices

Federal Agents' commitment Homan reiterated that although sanctuary cities complicate enforcement efforts, they will not prevent federal agents from fulfilling their duty. "Sanctuary cities make it harder and make it more dangerous, but they’re not going to stop what we’re doing,” Homan declared.

ICE detainer issued for Zapeta-Calil ICE issued a detainer for Zapeta-Calil after his arrest, requesting his transfer to federal authorities for deportation proceedings once his legal issues are settled.

Also Read | Elon Musk revives DST debate—What Americans want instead