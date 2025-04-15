‘Border is CLOSED’ — Trump administration declares victory as illegal crossings plummet 95%

In a major development on US border security, illegal crossings at the southwest border, the portion between the United States and Mexico, dropped to their lowest level in recorded history, according to preliminary data released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on April 1.

The figures reflect a dramatic turnaround since President Donald Trump returned to office, with officials crediting aggressive enforcement policies and renewed border wall construction.

Sharpest drop on record In March 2025, Border Patrol encountered just 7,181 illegal immigrants at the southern border — a staggering 95% drop compared to the same period in 2024 under President Biden, when 137,473 crossings were recorded.

CBP said the daily average of illegal crossings in March was about 230 per day, compared to 5,100 per day under the Biden administration — marking a 95% decline.

“The month of March recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history, marking a pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts,” CBP stated.

“You will be prosecuted, and you will be deported” CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores credited President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for empowering Border Patrol agents with strong enforcement tools.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, the administration has taken bold, decisive action to restore control at the border,” Flores said.

“The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and for those still willing to test our resolve, know this — you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

Flores emphasised that “operational control is becoming a reality” and noted the signing of new border wall construction contracts in March to further bolster physical security infrastructure.

Homan: “The border patrol is finally allowed to do its job” US Border Czar Tom Homan praised the record-setting drop in illegal entries in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying it reflects the effect of “game-changing policies.”

“I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984, and I cannot recall a single month since then that the numbers have been that low,” Homan wrote.

“Thanks to President Trump and his game-changing policies, those days of mass releases are over. The men and women of the Border Patrol have proven what they can accomplish when they are allowed to do their job.”

Homan pointed to previous daily crossings of more than 11,000 under Biden, describing the new numbers as a "far cry" from the past administration's record.

Political and operational shift The Trump administration has made border security a top-tier issue, promising to end what it called an “invasion” of illegal immigration. The March data suggests those policies are now delivering tangible outcomes.

With enforcement up, crossings down, and physical barriers expanding again, the Trump administration is moving swiftly to deliver on its core campaign promise: to “shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives.”

