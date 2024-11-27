With the United States preparing for Thanksgiving festivities, Boston residents are bracing for a mix of weather conditions, reported hoodline.com on 27 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's weather forecast promises mostly sunny skies with highs nearing 49 degrees. However, at night, there is a 30 percent chance of rain emerging after 4 a.m. and a drop in temperature to around 35 degrees.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, the Boston forecast remains mostly sunny before a storm brings rain after 7 a.m. The rains may intensify through the afternoon and evening.

Also, gusty east winds could reach up to 21 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph may be experienced, says NBC Boston.

NBC Boston added that areas like western Massachusetts and southwestern New Hampshire may also see 1 to 5 inches of snow.

On Thursday night, rain is likely to continue, and as the storm makes its slow exit, the possibility of seeing an immediate freeze is minimum. The winds are expected to persist, with gusts that may reach 40 mph at times.

By weekend, the stormy weather is expected to change into sunny conditions.

Cyclone Fengal: Meanwhile, due to the deep depression in Bay Of Bengal, areas like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in India are experiencing heavy to very rainfall.

With the deep depression turning into Cyclone Fengal, the IMD has issued a red alert for Wednesday's extremely heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In the next three days, it also issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Citing the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Indian Coast Guard has begun coordinating with the state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety, reported PTI.

Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam declared a holiday for all government and private schools, government-aided schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on 28 November.