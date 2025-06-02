Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman charged with first-degree murder, assault, and use of explosives

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is being held on a range of charges, including assault, use of explosives, and first-degree murder, despite police confirming no deaths in the attack. The incident occurred on Sunday (June 1) at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people injured, some with burns.

Witnesses said Soliman shouted “Free Palestine” during the assault, which involved a makeshift flamethrower and an incendiary device thrown into the crowd.

Four women and four men, aged between 52 and 88, were hospitalised following the attack at the Pearl Street Mall, a busy pedestrian area in Colorado.

Suspect’s motive and confession The FBI stated that Soliman admitted planning the attack for a year, targeting what he described as a “Zionist group.” After being taken into custody, he reportedly confessed and said he would do it again. The Justice Department filed federal hate crime charges against him on Monday.

Immigration status Todd Lyons, acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), revealed that Soliman had overstayed a visa and had an expired work permit. He criticised previous immigration screening procedures: “There are millions of individuals like this that we are attempting to locate from the past administration that weren’t properly screened that were allowed in. I will tell you that’s a huge effort for ICE right now.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson added that Soliman entered the US in August 2022 and filed for asylum the following month, but remains in the country illegally.

Political reactions and security concerns President Donald Trump condemned the attack in a social media post, stating: “This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.”

“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border — it is already burning the streets of America,” said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a “vile, antisemitic act of terror”, while Attorney General Pam Bondi termed it “a horrific anti-Semitic attack”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “vicious terror attack” and said, “This attack was aimed against peaceful people… simply because they were Jews.”

“This is an attack on all of us — and we will not stay silent,” said the Israeli-American Council in a statement.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on X: “A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

The attack marks a continued rise in violence against Jewish Americans linked to the conflict in Gaza. It comes weeks after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy aides near Washington’s Capital Jewish Museum, also reportedly motivated by political grievances.

Ongoing investigation and court hearing The FBI has raided Soliman’s home in El Paso County, Colorado, but provided no further details, citing the ongoing investigation. Boulder Police said they plan to hold a press conference Monday to share more information.

Soliman is scheduled for a court hearing at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Mountain Time.

Context of the attack The violent incident took place as part of a weekly demonstration organized by Run for Their Lives, a group advocating for hostages held in Gaza. It also coincided with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a period marked by Torah readings and reflection.