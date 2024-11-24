Box Office showdown: ‘Wicked’ targets $117 million, ‘Gladiator II’ set for $60 million by Sunday

  • Universal’s ‘Wicked’ is off to a strong start with $46.7 million on Friday, heading toward a $117 million opening weekend. And, Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ earned $22 million on Friday, with a projected $60 million for the weekend.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 03:52 AM IST
Weekend forecast - Wicked vs Gladiator II: $117Million vs $60Million — Which film will dominate the weekend?
Weekend forecast - Wicked vs Gladiator II: $117Million vs $60Million — Which film will dominate the weekend?

This weekend, two blockbuster films are making a splash at the box office, with Universal’s "Wicked" and Paramount’s "Gladiator II" leading the charge.

Universal’s ‘Wicked’ off to a strong start with $117M forecast

Universal’s much-anticipated "Wicked", based on the Broadway hit, is off to a magical start. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film has grossed an impressive $46.7 million on Friday, setting it up for a $117 million opening weekend, as per Deadline.

The film's strong performance is due to a A CinemaScore. Universal's international expectations are equally high, with global projections predicting a $165 million debut. "Wicked" is seeing the best results in the East, with AMC Universal CityWalk in California leading with $197,000 in ticket sales, according to the Hollywood news website.

Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ set to make $60M by Sunday

Meanwhile, Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II is also enjoying a robust box office performance. The epic sequel, starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal, earned $22 million on Friday and is projected to make $60 million by Sunday, the entertainment news site said.

Also Read | Tom Cruise runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer; fans react

The film has a B CinemaScore. Overseas, the film has grossed $130 million, contributing to its strong performance. The movie as per the report is popular in the South Central and West regions, with AMC Lincoln Square in New York leading the pack with $74,000 in sales.

Together, ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ are projected to bring in in $177 million by this weekend.

Also Read | Can Hollywood make ‘Glicked’ the next ‘Barbenheimer’?

Other notable releases

In other box office collections as per the report, ‘Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Spy, Assassin’, a faith-based film from Angel Studios, is performing solidly, earning $4.65 million for the weekend. ‘Red One’ (Amazon Studios) brings in $13 million after its second week. Other films such as ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ are also showing signs of decline in their respective weekends.

Also Read | Money Lessons from Wicked: The most exciting musical of our times!

Looking ahead

With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, both ‘Wicked’ and 'Gladiator II' are expected to continue their strong performances throughout the week, as families head to the cinemas. As the holiday box office heats up, both films will have the opportunity to extend their runs well into December, possibly cementing their place as major contenders for the season's top grossers.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 03:52 AM IST
