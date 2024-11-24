This weekend, two blockbuster films are making a splash at the box office, with Universal’s "Wicked" and Paramount’s "Gladiator II" leading the charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Universal’s ‘Wicked’ off to a strong start with $117M forecast Universal’s much-anticipated "Wicked", based on the Broadway hit, is off to a magical start. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film has grossed an impressive $46.7 million on Friday, setting it up for a $117 million opening weekend, as per Deadline.

The film's strong performance is due to a A CinemaScore. Universal's international expectations are equally high, with global projections predicting a $165 million debut. "Wicked" is seeing the best results in the East, with AMC Universal CityWalk in California leading with $197,000 in ticket sales, according to the Hollywood news website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ set to make $60M by Sunday Meanwhile, Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ is also enjoying a robust box office performance. The epic sequel, starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal, earned $22 million on Friday and is projected to make $60 million by Sunday, the entertainment news site said.

The film has a B CinemaScore. Overseas, the film has grossed $130 million, contributing to its strong performance. The movie as per the report is popular in the South Central and West regions, with AMC Lincoln Square in New York leading the pack with $74,000 in sales.

Together, ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ are projected to bring in in $177 million by this weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other notable releases In other box office collections as per the report, ‘Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Spy, Assassin’, a faith-based film from Angel Studios, is performing solidly, earning $4.65 million for the weekend. ‘Red One’ (Amazon Studios) brings in $13 million after its second week. Other films such as ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ are also showing signs of decline in their respective weekends.