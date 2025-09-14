Ricky Hatton cause of death: What we know as boxing champion found dead at home in Greater Manchester

The boxing world lost one of its most beloved figures on Saturday with the death of Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton. According to marca, the former two-weight world champion was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, Greater Manchester. He was 46. The timing has shaken fans even more. Only months ago, Hatton announced plans for a comeback fight in Dubai set for December.

His return was expected to be a celebration, a chance to see one of Britain’s most popular fighters back in the spotlight. That bout will now never happen.

Cause of death Police confirmed they were called to the property at 6:45 am and discovered Hatton’s body. Greater Manchester Police said there are “not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death, reports Marca.

Rise of a champion Hatton was Stockport-born and Manchester-bred, and for years he was more than just a boxer. He was a household name. Titles came his way - multiple world championships - and he stood toe to toe with the biggest names of his era. But what set him apart was his everyman charm. He wore his Manchester City loyalty on his sleeve and fought with a style that kept fans on their feet. Relentless, attacking, always pushing forward. That’s what people loved. In 2015 he picked up Fighter of the Year, another line on a career full of accolades.

What fans talk about just as much as the wins are the nights that followed him to Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of Brits made the trip, draping the Strip in blue and white. Those fight weeks felt less like boxing events and more like football away days. Few fighters in modern times managed to draw that kind of devotion.

Battles outside the ring Hatton’s story was layered with triumph and pain. He spoke openly about his struggles with mental health, alcohol, drugs, and fractured family ties. He survived suicide attempts and later sought treatment, speaking publicly about his journey and reconciling with loved ones. That openness earned him deep respect and gave his story more weight than the belts he collected.

His final Instagram post has taken on tragic significance.

In the clip, Hatton jogged on a treadmill, smiling through heavy breaths and raising a fist. He told fans, “Another 5k... good sweat on,” before captioning it: “Evening run in the bag. Don’t your worry about that our kid. #getupthereboy #hitman #bluemoon.”

