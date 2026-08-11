Brad Pitt recalls feeling ‘suicidal’ amid ‘family stuff’ a decade after Angelina Jolie split: 'This s–t ain't easy'

Brad Pitt revealed he felt "suicidal" while navigating "family stuff," 10 years after splitting from Angelina Jolie.

"I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought — I just couldn't — just didn't see a way out," the "Fight Club" actor, 62, said in a candid interview with Esquire.

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Describing the intensity of that period, Pitt spoke about the overwhelming pain he experienced, saying he ultimately had no intention of acting on those thoughts. "And I thought, 'Oh, okay, now I understand' — I understand suicide, in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in, but it was just …"

After a brief pause, Pitt told the interviewer, "This s–t ain't easy. And you're talking to a guy who won the lottery."

When the reporter asked the "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" star if he was dealing with "kid stuff," he replied, “Family stuff.”

"We Could Leave It At That" However, Pitt — who shares six children with Jolie — did not want to delve deeper into the touchy topic. "Family stuff," he told the outlet. "We could leave it at that."

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Page Six has reached out to Jolie for comment but did not immediately hear back. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-stars share kids Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A Long, Public Divorce Battle Jolie, 51, filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and requested full custody of their six children following an alleged abusive incident between the actor and the kids. The "Eternals" actress's lawyers claimed Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during a confrontation on a private jet. The FBI "thoroughly" investigated and chose "not to bring any charges" against the two-time Oscar winner.

The former couple was declared legally single in 2019 and finally settled their divorce in December 2024.

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Last year, a source told Us Weekly that the "Fight Club" actor remains estranged from most of his children despite "several efforts to reconnect." Several of the children have taken legal or public steps to drop "Pitt" from their last names.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.