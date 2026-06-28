Brad Pitt secures partial court victory in ongoing Château Miraval dispute with ex Angelina Jolie

Actor and producer Brad Pitt has scored a partial win in his long-running legal fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, the French winery estate the former couple once owned together and where they were married in 2014.

Brad Pitt scores partial win in winery case against ex Angelina Jolie Court papers filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court show that Judge Cindy Pánuco partly approved Pitt’s request to question several business associates linked to Jolie’s former share in the winery. The decision is the latest turn in a closely watched legal dispute that has been underway since 2022 and centres on the sale of Jolie’s stake in the wine business.

Pitt and Jolie, who finalised their divorce in 2019 after years of separation proceedings, have remained locked in litigation over Château Miraval, the sprawling estate in southern France they bought together in 2008. Valued at about $164 million, the property became one of the world’s best-known celebrity-owned wineries during their relationship.

The legal battle began in February 2022, when Pitt filed a lawsuit claiming Jolie had sold her share of the estate to an investment group tied to the Stoli Group without getting his approval. In his filing, Pitt argued that the pair had previously agreed neither one would sell a stake in the business without the other’s consent.

In her latest ruling, Judge Pánuco ordered depositions for spirits executive Alexey Oliynik, who sits on the board of directors of the Stoli Group, along with representatives from Tenute Del Mondo and Nouvel. Tenute Del Mondo runs the wine arm of the Stoli Group, while Nouvel is the investment company that once held Jolie’s 50 per cent stake in Château Miraval.

The court also instructed the companies to give Pitt’s legal team dates for Oliynik’s testimony by 7 August. By the same deadline, they must confirm the availability of Marina Troyanovskaya, Stoli Group’s head of marketing.

Still, the judge did not grant every request Pitt made. Judge Pánuco rejected his motion for sanctions or financial penalties against the other side in connection with the discovery process.

The ruling follows a request Pitt first filed in June 2025, when he sought testimony from people involved in the ownership structure and sale of the winery. Earlier this week, both Tenute Del Mondo and Nouvel formally objected to the deposition requests, saying they were not necessary for the case.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie wins against ex-husband Brad Pitt in winery case

The Château Miraval dispute has grown into one of the most bitter parts of Pitt and Jolie’s post-divorce legal battles, stretching beyond family matters into questions of business ownership, contract terms and international corporate interests.