Brain teaser: Can you crack the code and find the missing number in the triangle?

Math puzzles have a special way of making even the sharpest minds stop and think. A new brain teaser going around online has been challenging people to figure out the pattern hidden in a series of numbers placed inside and around triangles. In this puzzle, numbers are positioned at the corners and inside the triangles. Your task is to find the relationship between these numbers and figure out the missing value in the final triangle. While it might seem difficult at first, a closer look reveals a simple and clever mathematical pattern.

Brain teasers like this one are not only fun but also help improve cognitive skills. They encourage you to think critically, improve your problem-solving abilities, and strengthen your mathematical reasoning. Whether you’re a student sharpening your skills or an adult looking for a mental challenge, these puzzles offer an entertaining way to exercise your brain.

Can You Crack the Code? Before jumping to the answer, take a moment to analyze the numbers. What connects them? Is there an addition or multiplication pattern? Or maybe a subtraction or division rule? This is your chance to think outside the box and test your problem-solving abilities.

The Solution: The Secret of Addition The hidden rule behind the puzzle is simple: The missing number is just the sum of the numbers at the corners of the triangle.

If you apply this rule to the earlier triangles in the sequence, you’ll see that the pattern holds true every time. Using the same logic, the missing number in the last triangle is 60.

Did You Solve It? If you got it right, congratulations! You’ve cracked the code. If not, don’t worry—practice makes perfect. Keep challenging yourself with puzzles like this one to improve your thinking skills.