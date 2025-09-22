Brandon Lake, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham to lead worship at Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

Some of contemporary Christian music’s most recognised artists will lead worship during the upcoming memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Christian performers to lead worship at Charlie Kirk's memorial Brandon Lake, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes are confirmed to perform at the event, according to the organisers’ website. They will be joined by country singer Lee Greenwood, best known for “God Bless the USA,” and recording artist Steve Amerson.

The memorial, titled Building A Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21 at 11 a.m. local time.

Alongside the musical tributes, speeches will be delivered by Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, former President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

The memorial is expected to draw thousands of attendees, with worship and music forming a central part of the programme in remembrance of Kirk’s life and work.

Kirk, who founded the youth conservative organisation Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on 10 September during a question-and-answer session at Utah Valley University in Utah. He was 30 years old.

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk On September 10, 2025, American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. The gathering marked the opening stop of the American Comeback Tour, a lecture and debate series organised by Turning Point USA, the conservative group he co-founded.

Kirk was struck in the neck by a bullet while responding to a question from the audience on the issue of mass shootings in the United States. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

According to investigators, the gunman had taken a position on the roof of a campus building roughly 142 yards (130 metres) from the stage.