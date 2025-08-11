Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad Says Meeting With Scott Bessent Was Canceled

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said in a local television interview on Monday that a long-sought meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was canceled and hasn’t been rescheduled.

Haddad said he tried to set another time for the virtual gathering with Bessent, which had been set to take place this week, but has not been successful. He added that Brazil trade isn’t a focal point for the US government.

The cancellation marks the latest setback in a relationship that has soured quickly since the US government levied 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods earlier this month. Those trade barriers are part of a pressure campaign to get the country’s Supreme Court to drop coup attempt charges against former head of state Jair Bolsonaro, who is an ally of Donald Trump.

Haddad has spearheaded efforts to negotiate with the US, and had expressed hope that talks with Bessent would lead to additional breakthroughs after the Trump administration exempted nearly 700 products from the higher levies that went into effect last week.

The Brazilian finance minister suggested during the interview, however, that Bolsonaro supporters in the US had played a role in scuttling the meeting with Bessent.

“The official reason given was a ‘lack of availability,’” Haddad said, describing the explanation as “unusual.” He noted that the issue extends beyond the Finance Ministry.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said last week that he wants to see signs that the US is willing to negotiate in a way that treats his nation as an equal partner before he calls Trump to discuss the tariffs. Haddad reiterated that point during the interview, while saying that Lula has not closed the door on a phone call with Trump.

Finance ministry officials with meet with both Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin later on Monday to finalize a plan to soften the economic blow from the US tariffs, Haddad said. The measures, which focus on taxes, financing lines and government purchases, have to be flexible, he said.

Haddad’s main worry is protecting the Brazilian economy, and he added that exports intended for the US will require new destinations.

