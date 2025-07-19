Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro slams SC's ankle monitor order as ‘supreme humiliation’ amid criminal trial

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reacted sharply to Supreme Court's order asking him to wear an electronic ankle monitor, stating its limitations would not diminish his presence in worldwide politics and he feels humiliated.

This development comes amid apprehensions he may flee during criminal trial.

The order also prohibits him from using social media as he is about to stand trial over an alleged coup attempt. The police launched search warrants against Bolsonaro on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

“I feel supreme humiliation. I am 70 years old, I was president of the republic for four years,” he stated, according to Reuters.

Bolsonaro described Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes a "dictator" and called the latest court decisions as acts of “cowardice”.

The top court asked him not to approach any foreign official or embassies; however, Bolsonaro still wants to meet US President Donald Trump who imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods last week and sought a cease to Bolsonaro's trial for seeking to reverse the last election.

"I would never give advice to Trump. Who am I? I respect him. His country is an example for us. We're not an example for them," Bolsonaro said.

He has refused to leave the country, but if he gets his passport back, which the police confiscated last year, then he would meet Trump. He mentioned he wanted to talk about Trump's tariff threat with the chief US diplomat in Brazil.

‘Terrible treatment…unjust system’ Trump lauded him but said that Bolsonaro is “not like a friend.”

“I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you. This trial must end immediately! I am not surprised to see you leading in the polls; you were a highly respected and strong leader who served your country well,” he said in a letter.

Trump added, “I share your commitment to listening to the voice of the people and am deeply concerned about the attacks on freedom of expression — both in Brazil and in the United States — coming from the current government. I have strongly expressed my disapproval both publicly and through our tariff policy."

When asked Bolsonaro to explain more about their relationship, Bolsonaro shifted the conversation to discuss how China is expanding its influence in Latin America. "China is taking over Brazil. Many see that in Brazil I am the person who can stop China, as long as I have a warlike, nuclear nation behind me. Which one? Up north," he stated.

He said the BRICS bloc of developing nations, set-up initially by Brazil, Russia, India and China, had become a “brotherhood of dictatorships and war criminals”.