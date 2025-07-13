Bread sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled in 12 states for hidden hazelnuts, here's why

Hartford Bakery is recalling about 883 loaves of "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf" white bread sold at Kroger and Walmart stores. The bread might contain hazelnuts not listed on the label, which could be very dangerous for people with nut allergies.

This affects bread sold in 12 states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. Look for bread bags with the expiration date "07/13/2025" and these lot codes on the front: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, or T10 174020406. The UPC number 24126018152 is on the bottom.

The FDA report reads, "The recall was initiated after discovering that approximately 883 loaves of bread from six production lots contained visible hazelnuts and were distributed in “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” packaging. While the packaging states “May Contain Tree Nuts,” it does not state that it “Contains Hazelnuts.” An investigation revealed an error in change of packaging for a hazelnut-containing bread to the implicated white bread product."

Allergy danger prompts urgent warning People with hazelnut allergies could have serious or even life-threatening reactions if they eat this bread.

Although the packaging says "May Contain Tree Nuts," it doesn’t specifically mention hazelnuts. This mistake happened because bread with hazelnuts was accidentally packed into bags meant for plain white bread.

So far, one person reported stomach problems after eating it, and others spotted nuts in the bread before eating. The FDA calls this a Class I recall, meaning it could cause severe health issues.

What to do if you bought this bread? Do not eat this bread if you have it! Take it back to Kroger, Walmart, or wherever you bought it for a full refund. If you have questions, call Hartford Bakery at 1-812-425-4642 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Central Time.

