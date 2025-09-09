Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz arrested: Did he intentionally spray water on woman, manager reveals

Raymond Cruz, the actor best known for playing drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested on Monday, September , on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

What Happened During the Dispute? “There was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim,” LAPD officer David Cuellar told PEOPLE. His arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Cruz’s talent agent, Raphael Berko, said the actor, who also starred in The Closer and its spinoff Major Crimes, was washing his car in front of his home when a white minivan with three women parked “a half an inch” from his bumper.

Berko said Cruz asked them to move their vehicle. “They said no,” Berko said. “He goes, 'come on, move your car. You're not giving me room, and it's going to get wet.' So, he said, ‘okay.’ He started to clean his car and then they started filming him.”

Advertisement

Did Raymond Cruz Intentionally Spray Water? Berko added that Cruz asked the women not to film him and “when he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car.”

“And then believe it or not, one of them called the police,” Berko said. “And somehow someone who's never been arrested in his life, someone who played a police detective for 15 years on The Closer and Major Crimes, someone who lives in that neighborhood, was put in handcuffs and taken to jail.”

Advertisement

How Did the LAPD Treat Him? "Raymond's very grateful to all of the LAPD personnel at the police department because throughout the five hours of him being in their jail, the LAPD were all very, very gracious and nice to him and reassuring," said Berko.