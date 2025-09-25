Brewpub chain Iron Hill Brewery shuts doors permanently, citing financial challenges and filing for bankruptcy

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has announced the immediate closure of all its locations. The move comes after years of expansion, with 16 locations remaining at the time of closure, including 10 in Pennsylvania, as well as restaurants in New Jersey, South Carolina, and Georgia.

An internal email to employees, accessed by Breweries in PA, detailed the company’s decision. The message read:

“Due to ongoing financial challenges, the company has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy and, regrettably, will be permanently closing its doors…We are committed to supporting our team members during this transition and will provide information regarding final paychecks, benefits, and resources for finding new employment.”

Company statement to customers Iron Hill posted on Facebook and Instagram: “It’s been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms.”

Founded in 1996 by Delaware homebrewers Kevin Finn and Mark Edelson, Iron Hill poured its first beer at its Newark location near the University of Delaware. Over nearly three decades, it grew to more than a dozen locations, including expansion into South Carolina and Georgia. A planned 20th location at Temple University never opened.

Recent closures This mass shutdown follows the closure of three locations in Chestnut Hill, Voorhees, and Newark, Delaware, two weeks prior.

Local impact The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, location at 781 Harrisburg Ave., opened in 2007, seated 280 patrons, and was among the chain’s most established restaurants. With the closure, the community loses a longstanding craft beer destination.

Bankruptcy filing As of Thursday morning, bankruptcy filings were not yet accessible in online court records.