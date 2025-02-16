Bridgerton Season 4 is coming: Netflix unveils first look

Netflix has released details and images for Bridgerton Season 4, offering a first look at Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey. Played by Luke Thompson, Benedict will step into the spotlight as the show’s central character, navigating love and societal expectations.

A cinderella-inspired love story The new season follows Benedict as he encounters a mysterious “Lady in Silver” at Lady Bridgerton’s grand masquerade ball. This woman, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, is a resourceful maid with a hidden past. Their love story, inspired by Cinderella, promises romance, drama, and class tensions.

Familiar faces and new additions Returning cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. New characters include:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) – A twice-widowed socialite with two daughters seeking advantageous marriages.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) – Araminta’s eldest daughter, determined to win Benedict’s heart.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei) – Rosamund’s younger sister, often overshadowed but full of personality.

Iconic locations and lavish sets Season 4 will feature several new filming locations, including My Cottage, Benedict’s countryside retreat. The show has expanded production at Shepperton Studios, building a two-acre set replicating the Georgian and Regency-era streets of London.

Bridgerton Season 4: Sneak Peek

Episode count and story inspiration Like previous seasons, Bridgerton Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. It is based on An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. Fans can expect a faithful adaptation with new twists, including Benedict’s penchant for wild swimming, as hinted by Thompson.

Awaiting the release date While Netflix is yet to announce an official release date, anticipation is high for another season filled with romance, intrigue, and stunning period aesthetics.