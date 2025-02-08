‘Bring him back’: Elon Musk, JD Vance after DOGE staff quits over racist posts ‘Normalise Indian hate’; Ro Khanna fumes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, and United States Vice President JD Vance have come in favour of Marko Elez, a top employee at Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), after he resigned over his past racist posts.

US Vice President JD Vance's comments sparked sharp criticism from Democratic leader Ro Khanna.

Marko Elez of DOGE allegedly made several racist comments, one of them targeting Indians, last year before joining the newly formed department.

In his now-deleted posts, the DOGE staffer, Marko Elez, urged people to “normalise Indian hate” and also objected to the United States' stance on immigration in the past.

Elon Musk demands return of ex-DOGE staffer Marko Elez submitted his resignation due to controversy over his past social media posts related to immigration, ethnicity, ‘eugenic immigration', and ‘Indian hate'. Elon Musk, who is a close ally of US President Donald Trump, launched a poll on his social media platform X, on whether he should be brought back to DOGE or not.

“Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?,” read the post by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk releases a social media poll after DOGE staffer who resigned due to controversy over past social media posts.

US Vice President JD Vance supports ex-DOGE staffer Maintaining that he disagrees with Elez's past social media posts, United States Vice President JD Vance, called it completely unfair to let ruin a kid's life with “stupid social media activity”

“We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that,” commented JD Vance while resharing Elon Musk's post.

US Vice President JD Vance commented on Elez’s post.

‘Are you going to tell him apologise’: Ro Khanna fumes over ‘Normalise Indian hate’ remark Fuming over JD Vance and Elon Musk's stance on rehiring of Marko Elez as DOGE staffer, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna asked whether Elez will apologise over his racist comments.

Questioning JD Vance over his stance, Ro Khanna wrote, "Are you going to tell him to apologize for saying "Normalize Indian hate" before this rehire? Just asking for the sake of both of our kids."

US Vice President JD Vance married to Usha Bala Chilukuri Vance. The lawyer, who was born in January 1986, is the first Indian American and Hindu American in the role of second lady of the United States.