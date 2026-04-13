Britney Spears checks into rehab ahead of 4 May court hearing in California ‘drunk driving’ case; here's what we know

American singer Britney Spears has reportedly entered a substance abuse treatment facility, over a month after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the AP reported.

The report, citing a representative for Spears on 12 April (local time), noted that the 44-year-old singer voluntarily checked herself into the facility.

Also Read | Britney Spears arrested for driving under the influence in California

Why was Britney Spears arrested? California Highway Patrol said that in March, Spears was reported to officials for driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on US 101 in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County line. Following the reports, the pop singer, who lives in the area, underwent a series of field sobriety tests and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. She was later taken to a county jail and was released hours later.

Later, the investigators transferred her case to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on 23 March, which is likely to decide whether to file charges against the singer ahead of a scheduled court date on 4 May.

TMZ, citing California Highway Patrol, in March said that Spears was alone in her vehicle and displayed signs of impairment due to the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

Additionally, she was also taken to a hospital to test her blood alcohol content. Citing sources, TMZ reported that those close to the investigation revealed that an unknown substance was allegedly found in the pop star's car, adding that it was yet to be tested.

What did Spears' representative say about her arrest? Following her arrest, a representative for her described her actions as "completely inexcusable", adding that it would ideally be "the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

Speaking to the BBC, her representative noted, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law", and added, "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The representative went on to say, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Also Read | Britney Spears willing to comply with treatment after arrest in DUI case: Report

Britney Spears' ex-husband slammed media Spears' first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, came out in support of her on social media. Amid the controversy, he took to Instagram and posted, “Everyone needs to slow down with the headlines about Britney Spears.” He added, "If reports are accurate that she blew a .06, that’s below the legal limit in most states. And if the only substances in her system were legally prescribed medications, that changes the narrative completely. At most, what’s being discussed right now could potentially amount to minor misdemeanor charges — things like reckless driving or simple possession if a substance was found in the car."

Slamming the media for a trial, Alexander noted that the internet was quick to jump straight to all kinds of speculations, such as drunk driving, rehab, all of which weren't even proven. "This is exactly how media narratives spiral out of control. Rumors spread faster than facts, and suddenly someone is being judged before the truth is even clear. Britney Spears deserves the same thing anyone else does: facts, fairness, and due process — not headlines built on speculation."