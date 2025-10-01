Bronx building collapse: New York highrise partially collapses after gas explosion - Watch video

A gas explosion at the Bronx's Mitchel Houses in New York on Wednesday morning partially collapsed the incinerator shaft. The city’s fire department reported no immediate injuries while responding to the collapse of an incinerator shaft in a 20-story building in the Bronx. Authorities confirmed that no residential units were impacted, reported AP.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this event and the extent of any damage beyond the reported exterior damage to the chimney,” the report said, citing the city's Housing Authority.

Visuals from the incident showed a high-rise building with one corner collapsed from the ground floor up to the roof. Other visuals displayed a cloud of dust spreading over the block shortly after the collapse, which occurred around 8:10 am.

The rubble pile was scattered with air conditioners, which seemed to have been ripped out of apartment windows as the bricks fell.

The gas service to the affected building was shut off.

Mayor Eric Adams reacted to the situation on his official X handle.

“New Yorkers, I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx. We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety,” Adams wrote.

City police informed that they received 911 calls regarding a building collapse.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a partial building collapse,” the report quoted the New York Police Department.

Incinerator shafts in buildings across New York City were traditionally used for on-site trash disposal through burning. However, these have mostly been replaced by trash compactors.

Ageing buildings in New York Nearly half a million New Yorkers reside in ageing buildings managed by the New York City Housing Authority, the country's largest housing authority. Tenants have long complained about pest issues and disruptions to heat and hot water.