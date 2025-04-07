Brooklyn horror: Man attacks kids with meat cleaver before being shot by police

A horrifying attack by a man with a meat cleaver in Brooklyn on Sunday morning left several people injured — including three young girls — before police shot the suspect, The New York Post reported. The chaos erupted around 10 a.m. on 84th Street in Bensonhurst, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Advertisement

The suspect, described as a man around 40 years old, slashed at least four people, including a woman and three girls aged between 8 and 16, before charging at responding NYPD officers and being shot multiple times, The Post reported citing sources.

Eyewitnesses recount chaos “I was watching through the window and the girl covered in blood came out,” said a neighbor identified only as Maria by The Post. “And then there was another girl. The two girls were just covered in blood. I was shaking. I’m still shaking now.”

Maria said she had lived on the block for seven years and had only recently seen the victims move into the neighborhood.

Police confrontation ends in gunfire When officers arrived on the scene following a 911 call, the suspect refused orders to drop his weapon. Instead, he allegedly lunged at the officers, prompting them to open fire, the news outlet reported.

Advertisement

“They brought out a guy on a stretcher, all bloody without a shirt,” said neighbor Humbert Huerta. “I don’t know who it was, but they shot him twice. They took him out and put him in the ambulance. Probably 40 years old.”

Read More