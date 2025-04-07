Brooklyn horror: Man attacks kids with meat cleaver before being shot by police

  • A terrifying cleaver attack in Brooklyn left four people injured — including three young girls — and the suspect critically wounded after being shot by police. The attack has shaken the Bensonhurst community, with one child reportedly in critical condition.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published7 Apr 2025, 01:20 AM IST
Advertisement
A man wielding a meat cleaver went on a violent rampage in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst on Sunday morning, injuring a woman and three girls before being shot by police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

A horrifying attack by a man with a meat cleaver in Brooklyn on Sunday morning left several people injured — including three young girls — before police shot the suspect, The New York Post reported. The chaos erupted around 10 a.m. on 84th Street in Bensonhurst, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Advertisement

The suspect, described as a man around 40 years old, slashed at least four people, including a woman and three girls aged between 8 and 16, before charging at responding NYPD officers and being shot multiple times, The Post reported citing sources.

Eyewitnesses recount chaos

“I was watching through the window and the girl covered in blood came out,” said a neighbor identified only as Maria by The Post. “And then there was another girl. The two girls were just covered in blood. I was shaking. I’m still shaking now.”

Maria said she had lived on the block for seven years and had only recently seen the victims move into the neighborhood.

Police confrontation ends in gunfire

When officers arrived on the scene following a 911 call, the suspect refused orders to drop his weapon. Instead, he allegedly lunged at the officers, prompting them to open fire, the news outlet reported.

Advertisement

“They brought out a guy on a stretcher, all bloody without a shirt,” said neighbor Humbert Huerta. “I don’t know who it was, but they shot him twice. They took him out and put him in the ambulance. Probably 40 years old.”

Victims rushed to hospital, one critical

All of the victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. According to the news report, at least one of the children is in critical condition. The suspect is also hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Also Read | America erupts in protest: Hands Off! rallies target Trump’s policies | In pics
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsBrooklyn horror: Man attacks kids with meat cleaver before being shot by police
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 01:20 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App