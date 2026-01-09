Brooklyn hospital shooting: Police officer opens fire at man armed with sharp object—what we know so far

A man wielding a sharp object was shot by police officers in a hospital in Brooklyn on Thursday, ABC News reported. New York City police said the incident happened around 5:30 pm at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a sharp object inside the facility in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighbourhood.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot by officers.

The department declined to provide more details, including the type of weapon the man wielded or his condition after the shooting, saying more information will be provided at a news conference later Thursday.

Spokespersons for the hospital declined to comment, deferring to police.