Brooklyn mass shooting horror: Inside ‘Taste of the City Lounge,’ blood streaks on the floor, scattered items | Watch

Brooklyn mass shooting: A total of three people were killed and eight others were injured after multiple rounds were fired by several gunmen inside a New York City restaurant ‘Taste of the City Lounge’ early Sunday morning, NBC News reported.

The tragic incident on August 17 occurred at Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Videos of the accident site are doing rounds on social media.

Another video shows policemen securing the accident site while the inside view of the restaurant shows blood streaks on the floor while scattered items detail the horror of the gunfire.

According to investigators, up to four shooters opened fire at the restaurant just before 3.30 AM (local time). Around 42 shell casings were recovered by the police at the site while a firearm was found in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Considering the violence to be gang-related, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the killings were “a tragic, senseless act of violence,” AP reported.

He added, “It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down."

Among the 11 victims, eight were men while three were women, all were between 19 and 61 years old, as per reports. A 19-year-old man died at the accident site while the rest were rushed to Kings County Hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries although several were in critical condition.

Two of the victims succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The victims had gunshot wounds on the chest, head and limbs.

“Our job now is to determine who is responsible and to hold them accountable,” Bloomberg quoted the Police Commissioner as saying. The comes weeks after mass shooting incident was reported in New York City.

