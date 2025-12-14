Brown University shooter, ‘in his 30s’, seen in black attire in first video released by Providence police

The suspect in the deadly Brown University shooting could be seen walking down the street near the university just ahead of the mass shooting in a video shared by police on Sunday.

Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O’Hara was quoted by CNN as saying that the surveillance video released by police showed a man investigators believe is the suspected shooter as he leaves the Barus and Holley building.

The suspect was seen wearing black clothes and is estimated to be in his 30s.

The suspect’s face is not visible in the video. As per CNN, witnesses said he may have worn a gray camouflage mask, Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O’Hara said.

“It’s of who we believe is the suspect, leaving that area walking on Hope Street and taking a right on Waterman. He’s going to be wearing dark clothing. You are not going to be able to see his face,” O’Hara said of the video.

Police do not yet have video of the suspect from inside Brown University’s Barus and Holley building during the shooting.

O’Hara said officials had retrieved shell casings from the scene of the shooting, but that police were not prepared to release details.

Brown University shooting As many as two people were reported dead, and nine others were injured in a shooting that took place inside a first-floor classroom on Saturday, officials said at a late-night press conference.

The gunman opened fire in the classroom in the Barus and Holley building, which houses the Ivy League school’s engineering and physics departments.

The gunman used a handgun to perpetrate the mass shooting at Brown University's campus, sources told the Associated Press.

Nine people with gunshot wounds were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where one was in critical condition, said Kelly Brennan, a spokesperson for the hospital.

"Six required intensive care but were not getting worse, and two were stable," she said.

What we know about the shooter The suspect, who has not been identified yet, remains at large, officials said.

Officials said the gunman escaped after shooting students in Brown's Barus & Holley engineering building, where outer doors had been unlocked while exams were taking place.

Investigators were not yet sure how the shooter got inside the first-floor classroom. Outer doors of the building were unlocked, but rooms being used for final exams required badge access, Providence's mayor said.

