What to know about Brown University as mass shooting kills 2 on Rhode Island campus

Multiple people were shot on Saturday at Brown University, the prestigious Ivy League school in Rhode Island, a Providence city official said, as reported by Reuters.

The Associated Press, citing a source, said at least two people were killed.

Where is Brown University located? Brown University is a private Ivy League research institution situated in the College Hill area of Providence, Rhode Island. It ranks as the seventh-oldest higher education institution in the United States.

View full Image Law enforcement officials walk near an entrance to Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ( AP )

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other U.S. federal officials were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Brown on its website described the incident as an "active shooter" situation, with no suspects in police custody as of 5:11 p.m. ET.

Suspect was dressed in black The suspect in the deadly Brown University shooting is a man who was dressed in black and last seen leaving the engineering building, according to Timothy O’Hara, Providence, Rhode Island, deputy chief of police, AP reported.

The mayor said a person preliminarily thought to be involved was detained but was later determined to have no involvement.

Brown University shooting happened during final exams Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building Saturday afternoon when a shooter opened fire, killing two and critically injuring eight.

Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley asked for prayers for the families of the victims, noting the coming Christmas holiday. “It’s going to be a difficult rest of the day, difficult days and months ahead as this community heals,” the mayor said.