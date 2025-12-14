Brown University shooting LIVE: Two dead, 8 injured; police search for shooter; Trump says FBI is on the scene

Brown University shooting LIVE: Two people were reported dead and eight sustained injuries after multiple people were shot near the Brown University campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, police said.
“Multiple shot in the area of Brown University,” the Providence Police Department said in a post on X. A spokesman added, “Currently, we have multiple people shot.”
Brown University shooting happened during final exams. Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building Saturday afternoon when a shooter opened fir.
What did Donald Trump say?
In his initial statement posted on TRUTH social media, US President Donald Trump said, "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims."
In another post, he claimed, “The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody.”
One Brown University student, Katie Sun, said she was studying in the building where the shooting took place before hearing “five or six” gunshots and sprinting toward her dorm.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this, so I didn’t really know what to make of it, but there were just” so many in sequence, Sun told CNN’s Jessica Dean on “Newsroom,” describing the gunshots like “bangs or pops.”
Trump told reporters at the White House, “I’ve been fully briefed on the Brown University situation, what a terrible thing it is, and all we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt it looks like. We’ll inform you later as to what’s happening, but it’s a shame.”
In a series of alerts, Brown University's emergency notification system, BrownUAlert, warned of an active shooter near the Barus & Holley Engineering building, which is the undergraduate Computer Lab for students enrolled in the engineering courses.
"Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information," the alert stated.
Authorities confirmed that two people had died in the mass shooting at Brown University. According to the Associated Press, the mayor declined to say whether the victims were students.
The Ivy League institution, located in Providence, Rhode Island, the United States (US) has a student population of about 11,000. Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.
On its website, the Brown University described the incident as an "active shooter" situation, with no suspects in police custody as of 5:11 p.m. ET. Other news outlets said as many as 20 individuals were injured, but Reuters has not confirmed those reports.
