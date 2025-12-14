Brown University shooting LIVE: Two dead, 8 injured; police search for shooter; Trump says FBI is on the scene

Brown University shooting LIVE: Two people were reported dead and eight sustained injuries after multiple people were shot near the Brown University campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, police said.

“Multiple shot in the area of Brown University,” the Providence Police Department said in a post on X. A spokesman added, “Currently, we have multiple people shot.”

Brown University shooting happened during final exams. Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building Saturday afternoon when a shooter opened fir.

What did Donald Trump say?

In his initial statement posted on TRUTH social media, US President Donald Trump said, "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims."

In another post, he claimed, “The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody.”