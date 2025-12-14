Brown University shooting: At least 2 dead as FBI joins search for suspect in Rhode Island

Multiple people were reported injured after a shooting in the vicinity of Brown University on Saturday, prompting the Ivy League institution to issue an active shooter alert during the second day of final examinations and urging students and staff to shelter in place. According to US media reports at least 2 people have been killed.

Police confirmed the incident but did not immediately disclose how many people were shot, the severity of their injuries, or the precise circumstances surrounding the violence. The situation remained fluid for much of the afternoon as law enforcement agencies expanded their response.

What do we know about the Brown University mass shooting incident so far? The shooting was reported near Brown University’s Barus & Holley building, a prominent seven-storey facility that houses the School of Engineering and the physics department. According to the university, the complex contains more than 100 laboratories, numerous classrooms and academic offices.

Engineering design examinations were underway inside the building at the time of the incident, heightening anxiety across the campus as emergency alerts were circulated.

Is a Brown University shooting suspect in custody? University officials initially informed students and staff that a suspect had been taken into custody. However, that message was later corrected, with Brown’s emergency notification system clarifying that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

Authorities have not released any descriptions or indicated whether they believe the attacker acted alone.

How have officials and community leaders responded? Providence Councilmember John Goncalves, whose ward includes the Brown University campus, said officials were focused on ensuring public safety as information continued to emerge.

“We’re still getting information about what’s going on, but we’re just telling people to lock their doors and to stay vigilant,” he said. “As a Brown alum, someone who loves the Brown community and represents this area, I’m heartbroken. My heart goes out to all the family members and the folks who’ve been impacted.”

What role are federal agencies playing? Federal law enforcement agencies have joined the response. The FBI’s Boston field office said it was providing assistance to local authorities.

The bureau is offering “including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance,” according to a statement posted on social media.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed that agents from its Boston field division were responding to the incident.

“Law enforcement requests the public to stay out of the area and follow directions of local and state authorities,” the agency said.

Has the Donald Trump, White House commented? President Donald Trump said late on Saturday that he had been briefed on the shooting. “God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” he said on his social media site.

What to know about Brown University The shooting Saturday took place at Brown University, a private liberal arts university in the historic College Hill neighborhood of Providence, Rhode Island.

The Ivy League university serves 11,005 students, including 7,272 undergraduates, according to its website.

