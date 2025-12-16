Brown University shooting: New video of suspect out, FBI offers $50,000 in reward – Here's what we know

A day after the Brown University shooting, which killed two students and wounded nine others, the police released a new video of a potential suspect.

The FBI has also released three images and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Brown University, the seventh-oldest higher education institution in the US, is one of the nation’s most prestigious colleges, with roughly 7,300 undergraduates and more than 3,000 graduate students.

The school cancelled all remaining classes and exams for the semester.

Here's what we know about the suspect search: A new video has emerged following the release of a person of interest by the police. This video is reportedly from the ring cameras of the neighbourhood homes.

On Monday, Providence police released three videos of the man they believe carried out the attack that show him wearing a mask and a dark two-tone jacket. The footage from about two hours before the shooting provided the clearest images yet of the suspect.

The FBI has described the suspect as a man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stocky build. “Anyone with information, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121,” the investigating agency wrote on X.

During a news conference on Sunday, the authorities announced that they had released the man they had detained at a Rhode Island hotel, marking a setback in the investigation of Saturday's attack on the Ivy League school's campus.

State Attorney General Peter Neronha acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, saying, “We have a murderer out there.”

The authorities have also asked neighbourhood residents and businesses for surveillance video to help identify the attacker. They said that one reason they lacked video of the shooter was because Brown's engineering building doesn't have many cameras.

Brown University shooting took place during a busy time on campus The shooting occurred as students were taking final exams.

The gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, getting off more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody, and authorities also found two loaded 30-round magazines, said the official, who was not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators were not immediately sure how the shooter got inside the classroom, which is on the first floor of a seven-story complex that houses the engineering school and physics department.

About the Brown University students who died The students who died were Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Brandermill, Virginia, and Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama.

Umurzokov was an aspiring neurosurgeon, and Cook was a student leader of Brown University’s campus Republicans. They were in a study group preparing for an economics final.

One of the nine wounded students has been released from the hospital, University President Christina Paxson said Sunday. Seven others were in critical but stable condition, and one was in critical condition.

Durham Academy, a private K-12 school in Durham, North Carolina, confirmed that a recent graduate, Kendall Turner, was critically wounded and that her parents were with her.