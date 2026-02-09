Brown University shooting: Newly released bodycam video and audio reveal police response to December campus attack

Newly released video and audio footage from the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others has shed fresh light on the December attack.

City cites transparency, trauma concerns Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the city was legally required to release the records but took steps to limit harm.

“It is incredibly important to me that the city of Providence remains fully transparent, accountable and compliant with the state’s Access to Public Records Act,” Smiley said.

“We also know that the footage and audio we are required to release will likely be harmful and traumatizing for the victims, families and neighbors who are still trying to heal and recover from this incident.”

Audio captures first emergency calls Among the materials released is audio of a Brown University police officer calling city police at 4:07 pm.

“This is Brown police. We have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street,” the officer says. “We do have a victim but we do not know where they are.”

Four minutes later, campus police provided a suspect description: “We have a suspect description, wearing all black and a ski mask, unknown travel direction.”

Bodycam footage shows confusion, fear The city also released about 20 minutes of body-camera footage from the officer leading the initial response. The video, much of it redacted or partially obscured, shows officers unsure whether the shooter was still inside the building and scrambling to evacuate students safely.

Scattered backpacks, gloves and personal items are visible as officers search rooms and hallways.

“Let’s get these rescues in, where are we staging rescue?” the officer asks in the footage.

“Shooter might still be in the building, so use caution alright,” he later warns.

No additional body-camera footage was released.

Delayed release at families’ request City officials said the records were released on Monday after waiting at the request of the victims’ families until a memorial service was held on Brown’s campus last week. City officials said the material was heavily redacted to protect victims and avoid further trauma.

Deadly attack and wider investigation On December 13, gunman Claudio Neves Valente, 48, opened fire during a study session at a Brown academic building, killing 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook and 18-year-old freshman MukhammadAziz Umurzokov. Nine others were wounded.

Authorities say Neves Valente, a former Brown graduate student, also killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his Massachusetts home. Neves Valente was found dead days later in a New Hampshire storage facility.

The US Justice Department has said he planned the attacks for years and left behind videos confessing to the killings, though no motive was given. The FBI recovered the videos from an electronic device found at the storage facility.

(With AP inputs)

