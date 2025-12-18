Brown University shooting: Police ask public to identify individual seen ‘in proximity’ to suspect

Providence police on Wednesday (December 17) released a new photo of a separate individual believed to have been “in proximity of the person of interest” in the deadly Brown University shooting. Authorities asked the public to help identify the individual, who was seen wearing dark pants, a blue jacket and carrying a light tan bag.

Suspect remains at large Police said the individual is not currently identified as a suspect but may have information relevant to the case. The person of interest connected to the shooting remains at large, five days after the attack near Brown’s engineering building.

Authorities urge public to share video footage Investigators have released multiple videos from before and after Saturday’s shooting showing the masked person of interest walking, running and moving near campus streets. Authorities urged residents and businesses to review camera footage, saying even brief clips could be crucial.

“We’re looking for a moment that is shorter than someone taking a breath,” Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said.

About 200 tips received so far Police have received roughly 200 tips, though investigators say limited camera coverage and unclear video have slowed progress. Brown University President Christina Paxson said the campus has about 1,200 cameras, but none captured a clear image of the shooter inside the engineering building.

FBI offers $50,000 reward The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter. Authorities described the person of interest as a male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, stocky build, dressed in black and wearing a face covering.

FBI video timeline briefly deleted FBI Boston released a six-and-a-half-minute video timeline showing the person of interest in 15 clips around campus, including footage of the individual walking near responding officers after the shooting. The post was briefly deleted and later replaced with a shorter version, without explanation.

Campus security under scrutiny The shooting has raised questions about campus safety protocols. Paxson said Brown’s emergency alert system reached about 20,000 people, but campus sirens were not activated to avoid driving people toward danger. She acknowledged confusion over siren-use guidelines.

City remains on edge Providence increased police presence at city schools to reassure parents, while some schools canceled afterschool activities. Enrollment in the city’s text alert system surged following the shooting.