Brown University shooting suspect identified, warrant out for arrest: Report

A screengrab from a video released by the Providence Police December 17, 2025, shows an individual they want to speak with who was in the proximity of the person of interest in connection with the shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. (via REUTERS)
A suspect in the Brown University shooting that left two students dead and nine others injured was identified by police, and a warrant was issued for his arrest after an ineffectual six-day manhunt, sources told The New York Post.