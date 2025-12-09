Bruce Blakeman’s family and net worth: What to know about the New York Governor candidate

Bruce Blakeman, New York governor candidate and Nassau County Executive, keeps a relatively low public profile when it comes to his family.

Blakeman married Segal Magori Blakeman in 2015. He was previously married to Nancy Shevell, who later married Paul McCartney of The Beatles. He has one son, Arlen, and is also stepfather to Magori’s two children, Ariel and Avi. A lifelong member of the Jewish community, Blakeman is the first Jewish Nassau County Executive and is affiliated with the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach, a Modern Orthodox synagogue.

Alongside his family life, Blakeman has built a notable career in business and politics. As he campaigns for the state’s top office, questions about his personal wealth and earnings have come into focus, with reports revealing both his salary as county executive and estimates of his overall net worth.

While some online sources estimate Blakeman’s net worth at around $4 million, there is no reliable or officially confirmed figure available. What is known is that Blakeman previously earned significant income and received a sizable commission from a major 2007 land deal, contributing to his personal wealth.

Salary as Nassau County Executive -2022–2023 salary: $211,821

-2024 salary: $227,959 after a cost-of-living adjustment

The raise—about 7.6%—came under a 2007 county law that ties elected officials’ pay to annual changes in the consumer price index, capped at 4%. He did not receive a cost-of-living adjustment in 2023, which would have pushed his salary above $220,000.

Career background and income sources Before entering county government, Blakeman built a career as a lawyer and businessman, earning income through private practice and corporate deals. His most notable business transaction was a high-value land deal in 2007 that reportedly brought in a significant commission.

Databases such as Wikipedia do not contain complete assessments of his assets and liabilities. As a result, any net worth figure remains speculative.

