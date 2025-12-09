Bruce Blakeman’s stance on abortion, taxes, and crime — Explained

Bruce Blakeman, a Republican running for New York Governor, has defined his campaign platform on several key issues, particularly differentiating his views on reproductive rights while adhering to conservative principles on crime and taxes.

Abortion: "Pro-choice Republican" Blakeman's position on abortion is a notable departure from the modern national Republican Party platform, as he identifies as a "pro-choice Republican."

Support for access: He has consistently stated he supports a woman's right to choose and reproductive rights.

Political rationale: This stance is seen as a key differentiator, potentially making him more appealing to moderate and independent voters in New York, a state where the majority of voters back abortion rights.

Taxes: Anti-tax and fiscal conservatism His view on taxes centers on a strong opposition to tax increases and a commitment to fiscal restraint to improve the state's economic competitiveness.

Opposing tax increases: Blakeman is a vocal opponent of tax increases, especially those targeting corporations, which he argues would make New York less competitive.

Economic warning: He contends that raising taxes could drive corporations, jobs, and residents out of New York State, which he already views as the "highest taxed state in the United States."

Fiscal record: As Nassau County Executive, he highlights his record of keeping property taxes flat.

Affordability: He warns that corporate tax hikes would be "trickled-down" to consumers and small businesses, resulting in higher prices and reduced affordability for the middle class.

Crime and bail reform Blakeman takes a strong "law and order" position, with his primary focus being the repeal of New York's current bail reform laws.

Call for repeal: He is a fierce critic of New York's 2019 bail reform laws, which eliminated cash bail for most non-violent felonies and misdemeanors, and calls for their full repeal or significant changes.

Public safety argument: He argues the laws jeopardize public safety and create a "revolving door of justice" for criminals.

Executive action: As County Executive, he signed an order requiring the Nassau County Police Department to publish daily reports with the names, case data, and bail status of those arrested and released without bail, as an effort to pressure state lawmakers for reform.

Mask policies: His crime-related actions also include initiatives like the Mask Transparency Act, which prohibits masks to conceal identity in public (with exceptions for health or religion), and recruiting a force of "special deputies" for emergencies.

