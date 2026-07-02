California has officially designated May 17 as Bruce Lee Day, making martial arts icon Bruce Lee the first Chinese American in the state's history to receive an annual namesake day.

Gavin Newsom signed the legislation on Tuesday, officially establishing May 17 as Bruce Lee Day, according to the office of Matt Haney, who represents San Francisco.

The date marks Lee's return to San Francisco on May 17, 1959, when he came back to the United States at the age of 18 after spending much of his childhood in Hong Kong.

Daughter welcomes the honor Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, who heads the Bruce Lee Foundation, said the recognition reflects her father's lasting impact as a bridge between cultures.

She said Lee inspired generations by giving young people confidence through his philosophy, helping Asian American families see themselves represented on screen, and influencing athletes with his teachings on discipline and inner strength.

Celebrating Asian American representation Haney described Lee as embodying "the best of California," saying the actor broke barriers at a time when Asian Americans were largely absent from Hollywood or portrayed through stereotypes.

The Bruce Lee Foundation and several Asian American organizations hope the annual observance will include voluntary events such as cultural exhibitions, public celebrations and classroom lessons across California.

Bruce Lee's journey Born in San Francisco in 1940 to Chinese parents who were touring with a Chinese opera company, Lee acquired US citizenship by birth. The family soon returned to Hong Kong, where he became a child actor and trained in Chinese kung fu.

Lee returned to the US in 1959 and enrolled at University of Washington in Seattle in 1961 before leaving college to pursue martial arts full time.

From Hollywood to global stardom Lee gained early recognition in the 1960s as Kato in the TV series The Green Hornet. Facing limited opportunities and stereotypical roles in Hollywood, he returned to Hong Kong, where he became an international martial arts superstar with films including The Big Boss and Fist of Fury.

Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32 after suffering an allergic reaction to pain medication, but his influence on martial arts, cinema and popular culture continues to resonate worldwide.

Bruce Lee: Martial arts legend who transformed global cinema Bruce Lee (November 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973) was a Hong Kong-American martial artist, actor, and filmmaker widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in martial arts and action cinema. Through his films, teachings and philosophy, Lee broke racial barriers in Hollywood, popularized Chinese martial arts around the world, and inspired generations of athletes, actors and martial artists.

As a child, Lee appeared in more than 20 films and began studying the martial art of Wing Chun under renowned master Ip Man. His training laid the foundation for the martial arts philosophy he would later develop.

At age 18, Lee after returned to the United States in 1959, enrolled at University of Washington in Seattle, where he studied philosophy. While in college, he began teaching martial arts and met his future wife, Linda Lee Cadwell.

Lee eventually left university to focus on teaching martial arts full time, opening schools and attracting students from diverse backgrounds, including celebrities and athletes.

Lee's first major television role came in 1966 when he played Kato in the TV series The Green Hornet. Although the show lasted only one season, his athleticism and charisma made him a standout performer.

Despite his popularity, Lee struggled to secure leading roles in Hollywood because Asian actors were often limited to stereotypical characters. Frustrated by these barriers, he returned to Hong Kong.

Rise to international stardom Lee became a box office sensation in Hong Kong with martial arts films such as:

The Big Boss (1971)

Fist of Fury (1972)

Way of the Dragon (1972), which he wrote, directed and starred in. The film features his iconic fight with Chuck Norris.

Enter the Dragon (1973), the first major Hollywood-Hong Kong co-production, which became a global blockbuster after his death and remains one of the greatest martial arts films ever made.

Lee was also working on Game of Death at the time of his death.

Personal life Lee married Linda Lee Cadwell in 1964. They had two children:

Brandon Lee, who also became an actor before his death in 1993.

Shannon Lee, who continues to preserve her father's legacy through the Bruce Lee Foundation.

Death Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong at the age of 32. The official cause of death was cerebral edema (brain swelling), believed to have been triggered by an allergic reaction to a painkiller containing meprobamate. His sudden death shocked fans worldwide and sparked decades of speculation, though medical authorities concluded it was caused by the brain swelling.

Legacy Bruce Lee's influence extends far beyond martial arts. His impact can be seen across sports, film, fitness and popular culture. Actors such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Donnie Yen, along with countless mixed martial artists, have cited Lee as a major inspiration.