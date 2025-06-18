Bruce Springsteen biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ unveils first trailer, sets release date | Watch

The first trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic, has been released — offering a striking glimpse of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as the iconic musician.

Directed and written by Scott Cooper, the film is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me from Nowhere, which explores the making of Springsteen’s deeply personal 1982 album Nebraska.

Watch the official trailer here:

Plot synopsis The film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, during the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska, capturing a defining moment in his life as he stands on the brink of global fame. Battling the weight of success and the shadows of his past, the story reveals an intensely personal chapter in the musician’s journey.

Recorded on a simple 4-track cassette recorder in his New Jersey bedroom, Nebraska became one of Springsteen’s most enduring and emotionally resonant works — a stark, acoustic album filled with stories of lost souls clinging to hope.

The trailer captures the haunting atmosphere of the stripped-down record, which Springsteen famously recorded on a 4-track cassette recorder in his New Jersey bedroom. The album, though commercially modest, is widely regarded as one of Springsteen’s most powerful and introspective works.

White takes on the role of the young Springsteen, portraying the artist as he struggles with fame, personal demons, and the weight of expectation on the verge of global superstardom. The film paints a portrait of a man at war with his past, crafting music that reflected a raw, emotional reality.

Supporting cast The cast also includes:

Jeremy Strong as longtime manager Jon Landau

Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan

Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug

Odessa Young as love interest Faye

Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen’s mother, Adele

Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin

David Krumholtz as Columbia Records executive Al Teller

Produced by Cooper along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group, as well as Netflix executive Scott Stuber, the film has the backing of 20th Century Studios.

Bruce Springsteen and Landau are also involved in the project, adding authenticity and creative oversight to the storytelling.