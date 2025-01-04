Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, recently expressed his admiration for actor Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of him in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is centered around the making of his 1982 album Nebraska. Springsteen, in an interview with SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, shared his thoughts on White's performance and the cast of the film.

Springsteen’s thoughts on White’s performance During the interview, Springsteen revealed that while it was initially “a little weird” to watch someone else play him, he quickly grew accustomed to the idea. He praised White’s acting skills, calling him “such a terrific actor” and mentioned how his portrayal helped him “fall right into it.” Springsteen was particularly impressed by White's singing abilities, adding, “He sings very well. He sings very well,” acknowledging White’s performance in the film.

Springsteen’s experience on set Springsteen also shared that he had fun visiting the set of the biopic whenever possible, appreciating the energy and talent of the cast. He complimented White's interpretation of his character, stating that it would resonate with fans.

Also, Springsteen highlighted the film’s strong ensemble cast, which includes Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, David Krumholtz, Gaby Hoffman, Stephen Graham, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Film details Deliver Me from Nowhere is directed by Scott Cooper, who also wrote the screenplay based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film began production in October.

Nebraska is Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album that is widely considered one of his most critically acclaimed works. The album, which was recorded using a simple four-track cassette recorder, has a stark, stripped-down sound compared to much of Springsteen's earlier work, and features themes of working-class struggles, isolation, and despair. Nebraska is considered a masterpiece in Springsteen's catalog.