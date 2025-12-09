Bruna Ferreira, mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, released on $1500 bond after ICE arrest

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the mother of a nephew of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, will be released from a detention facility for illegal immigrants in Louisiana after being nabbed a couple of weeks ago in Massachusetts.

An immigration judge has ordered for her release on a $1,500 bond.

Ferreira, who has an 11-year-old son with Leavitt's elder brother, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on 26 November when she was going to pick her son up from school.

The Department of Homeland Security has called her a "criminal illegal alien."

Ferreira's attorney. Todd Pomerleau, said that she was working on getting her green card. as per a NY Post report. Ferreira, who was born in Brazil, was living in the USA under provisions of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) law introduced during the Obama administration, the lawyer said, as per the publication.

“We argued that she wasn’t a danger or a flight risk,” he said in a text message to the Associated Press. “The government stipulated to our argument and never once argued that she was criminal illegal alien and waived appeal,” he added.

As per a DHS official, the arrested Ferreira also has a criminal history. She was reportedly arrested for battery and for overstaying a visa that had expired back in June 1999.

Pomerleau insisted that his client “has no criminal record whatsoever” and demanded proof of arrests from the DHS.

On the other hand, Michael Leavitt, with whom she was earlier engaged, has said that their son has been living with him since his birth, a claim that Ferreira's lawyer has denied.

ICEBlock developer sues Trump administration Followng a complaint by the US government against ICEBlock, an app that allows users to share information on the sightings of ICE agents, Apple removed the same from its App Store.

Now the developer of said app, Joshua Aaron, has sued the Trump administration on charges of free speech violation.

"When we see our government doing something wrong, it's our duty as citizens of this nation to hold them accountable, and that is exactly what we're doing with this lawsuit," Aaron said, as per Reuters.

The suit cites a message Apple sent to Aaron that said "information provided to Apple by law enforcement" showed that his app violated the company's guidelines "because its purpose is to provide location information about law enforcement officers that can be used to harm such officers individually or as a group."