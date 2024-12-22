With Christmas just around the corner, many people are eagerly awaiting their last-minute online holiday orders. However, as shopping season heats up, authorities are warning about an emerging scam known as the “brushing” scam, which has raised alarms in communities across the United States.

What is the Brushing scam? The brushing scam occurs when someone receives an unexpected gift or item at their residence that they didn’t order. These gifts often come without a return address, and the recipient’s name and address appear on the package, but there’s no information about who sent it. Upon opening the package, the recipient may find a QR code to scan to learn more about the sender.

However, scanning this QR code could lead consumers to dangerous websites designed to steal their personal information. The scam is often linked to phishing, where victims are tricked into entering sensitive details, or the QR codes can even install malware on the recipient’s phone. Once these details are stolen, scammers may gain access to bank accounts, draining funds and causing significant damage.

Warning from authorities Police departments around the United States, including the City of Westlake Ohio Police Department, have issued warnings about brushing scams this Christmas holiday season. Westlake Police Department shared their concerns on social media, explaining how receiving an unsolicited package with a QR code could lead to serious risks. They advised recipients not to scan the QR code and to take precautions if they receive an unexpected package.

How to protect yourself Melanie McGovern from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises in a statement to USA Today that if you receive an unexpected package, you should:

Check your account: Verify if you made any orders recently. If you didn’t, it could be a sign of a brushing scam.

Do not scan QR codes: If the package includes a QR code, do not scan it. This could lead to malicious websites aimed at stealing your personal information. The activity can be reported to BBB's Scam Tracker, www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

What to do if you receive an unexpected package In case you do receive a suspicious package, Amazon recommends checking with friends or family members to confirm if the item was intended as a gift. If it wasn't ordered by you or anyone you know, it is important to report it to Amazon’s customer service immediately. If you confirm the package was not ordered by you, Amazon advises customers to not return the item but instead report it through the official unwanted package form available online at https://account-status.amazon.com/report-unwanted-packages.