‘Brutally cold weekend' awaits US, Canada; forecasters say polar vortex to bring coldest air on Feb 7-8

Meteorologists have predicted a “brutally cold weekend” for the United States and Canada as the Arctic blast, driven by a weakened polar vortex, is expected to bring the coldest air of the winter season on Saturday and Sunday, February 7-8.

“This weekend could feature the coldest air of the whole winter in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic,” said Washington Post meteorologist Ben Noll.

A forecast of NOAA's Weather Prediction Centre also noted that the “significant Arctic outbreak will bring frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills this weekend (Feb. 7-8).”

According to experts, the cold front is expected to begin moving into the US from Canada starting February 6, intensifying on February 7.

According to AccuWeather, temperatures will drop to single digits or below zero across much of the eastern United States, including major urban centres like Detroit, New York City, and Boston.

“A brutally cold weekend awaits more than 100 million people in the northeastern quarter of the nation as Arctic air lunges southward straight from eastern Canada,” senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in a forecast.

He said the wind chills could make it feel even colder, with some areas expected to register wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service noted that the most severe conditions will likely be felt across the interior Northeast and New England.

Gusting winds of over 50 mph are forecast According to the Weather Prediction Centre, the southern and central Appalachians, the Mid-Atlantic and the Interior Northeast will experience strong winds, potentially gusting over 50 mph.

Forecasters said it will not only exacerbate the dangerous, widespread below-zero wind chills but also potentially produce isolated tree damage and power outages.

Brief periods of intense snowfall, including snow squalls and blowing snow, are also in the forecast.

Safety alert for cold weather Forecasters said that the chilly winds will pose a life-threatening risk of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin. The residents in affected areas have been advised to prepare for extreme cold and potential disruptions caused by snow and high winds.

Here's what NOAA suggests: