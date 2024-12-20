Bryan Johnson’s shocking anti-aging journey in Netflix’s new documentary | Watch

Netflix is preparing to release Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, a gripping documentary directed by Chris Smith, which follows the extraordinary efforts of Bryan Johnson, a wealthy entrepreneur determined to defy aging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the trailer for the documentary, Johnson opens up about his controversial wellness practices, revealing how he has invested millions to slow the aging process and extend his life indefinitely. The film provides an intimate look at his pursuit of longevity, showcasing his commitment to groundbreaking treatments in the field of anti-aging.

The documentary's synopsis offers a glimpse into Johnson’s journey: "How far would you go to live forever - or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a voiceover, Johnson reveals the extreme regimen he follows to stay young, which includes taking 54 pills daily, undergoing red-light therapy, participating in plasma exchanges, and even receiving gene therapy injections.

“I’m trying to be on the outermost edge of possibility for the science," says Johnson, highlighting his drive to push the limits of current anti-aging science.

The heart of Johnson’s quest lies in his desire to have more time with his family. “I really want to have multiple lifetimes with my son," he explains, emphasizing that living 100 years isn't enough for him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The documentary also dives into the physical and emotional toll of Johnson's relentless pursuit of immortality, offering viewers a closer look at his daily routines and the impact on his family. It captures Johnson’s obsession with life extension, exploring the social and psychological aspects of his anti-aging practices.

Directed by Chris Smith, known for his work on Fyre and 100 Foot Wave, Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever presents a thought-provoking exploration of one man’s pursuit of eternal youth. The documentary will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 1, 2025.

Director Chris Smith reflects on his year-long journey Director Chris Smith shared his reflections on the creation of his upcoming Netflix documentary, Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever with Tumdum. Smith revealed that the project began with a simple headline he came across last year about a man spending $2 million annually to reverse aging and become 18 again. This sparked his curiosity and set him on a year-long journey to follow Bryan Johnson’s quest to defy aging.