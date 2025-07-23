Bryan Kohberger sentencing today in 2022 Idaho student murders: Victims’ families to speak at hearing

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology PhD student who pleaded guilty to the brutal 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday (July 23) in Boise, Idaho. The hearing, beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, is expected to last all day and could stretch into Thursday to allow time for victim impact statements.

Kohberger, 30, admitted earlier this month to killing Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. In return for his guilty plea and waiver of appeal rights, prosecutors dropped the pursuit of the death penalty and instead recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole.

Questions still remain While the sentence is largely a foregone conclusion, the hearing offers the victims’ families and surviving roommates a platform to express their pain.

However, many families remain anguished by the lack of answers. Kohberger has never explained his motive, and investigators have not publicly speculated on why he targeted the King Road rental house in Moscow, Idaho, or why two surviving roommates were spared.

A silent defendant? Under Idaho law, Kohberger will have a final opportunity to address the court before sentencing — a moment often used by defendants to express remorse. However, it remains unclear whether he intends to speak.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in this week, writing on Truth Social: “I hope the judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders.”

Evidence: DNA, cell data, and surveillance Prosecutors detailed a methodical investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. DNA from a knife sheath found at the crime scene matched genetic material retrieved from Kohberger’s family’s trash. His Amazon account revealed a purchase of a military-style knife eight months before the crime.

Investigators also cited cellphone records and surveillance footage showing a white Hyundai Elantra — matching Kohberger’s car — repeatedly passing by the victims’ home on the night of the attack. Cellphone data also placed him in the neighborhood multiple times before November 13, 2022.

No evidence of sexual assault Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson ruled out certain motives during the July 2 plea hearing. According to him, there is no indication of a sexual component or sexual assault in these crimes.

Despite this, many details remain shrouded in mystery due to sealed court documents and a sweeping gag order imposed to preserve Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.