Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to all counts in 4 Idaho college student murders: Who is he?

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2022, said he will plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, sparing him from the death penalty, according to a letter sent to the victims' families. Bryan Kohberger will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, according to the plea agreement, ABC News reported on Monday.

“This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family. This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals,” the letter stated, according to ABC News.

Who is Bryan Kohberger? Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 30-year-old former PhD candidate in criminology and teaching assistant at Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman, WA, just minutes from Moscow, Idaho, where the murders occurred.

Born on November 21,1994, in Pennsylvania, Bryan earned an associate’s degree in psychology (2018), a bachelor’s (2020), and a master’s in criminal justice (June 2022), all from institutions in Pennsylvania. Bryan moved to Washington State in mid-2022 to pursue his doctorate at WSU. He had completed his first semester and worked as a teaching assistant before his arrest.

He worked briefly as a school security officer in 2021. Colleagues and classmates described him as academically gifted but socially awkward, argumentative, and, at times, disturbing in his behaviour toward women.

Authorities allege Bryan broke into an off‑campus rental in Moscow, Idaho, attacking four University of Idaho students, namely Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, belonging to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. They were fatally stabbed with a military-style knife in the early hours of the morning on November 13, 2022.

His DNA was reportedly found on a knife sheath at the scene. Cellphone records and surveillance video (including a white Hyundai Elantra he owned) placed him near the victims' residence. He was arrested on December 30, 2022, at his parents' home in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.