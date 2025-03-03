Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) experienced a power outage on Monday morning, affecting areas of the main terminal and the hourly garage, according to airport officials.

Efforts to restore power Airport personnel are actively working to restore power as quickly as possible. Director of Communications Jonathan Dean confirmed that teams are addressing the issue to minimise disruption, as per a report on foxbaltimore.com.

Flight operations and passenger advisory Despite the outage, airline flights continue to operate; however, delays are possible. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status updates.

BWI officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as power restoration efforts progress.

A report on thebaltimorebanner.com stated that the power outage began around 8 a.m. However, some lights remained on in Terminal A, and the airport was still able to make announcements over the speaker system.

Digital flight information displays were blank, and power was also out at restaurants, leaving people sitting in the dark.