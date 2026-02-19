California avalanche tragedy: What’s happening near Lake Tahoe? 8 killed, 1 missing in deadliest US slide in 50 years

An avalanche near California’s Lake Tahoe in the Castle Peak area on Tuesday morning resulted in eight deaths, with one person still unaccounted for, officials said Wednesday. It is the deadliest such incident in the nation since 1981, when 11 climbers lost their lives on Mount Rainier in Washington state.

Rescue teams discovered the bodies of eight backcountry skiers, while they continued searching for a ninth, according to AP.

Six people were pulled to safety about six hours after the avalanche struck, just as they were wrapping up a three-day journey through Northern California’s Sierra Nevada amid a powerful winter storm. Authorities said the expedition included four guides, three of whom were believed to have died. The group consisted of men and women ranging in age from 30 to 55.

At 6:49 am, that day, the Sierra Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche watch, warning that large slides were expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Several hours before the avalanche struck, the center upgraded the alert from a watch to a warning, signaling that avalanches were likely. It was not clear whether the guides were aware of the updated warning before setting out from the backcountry.

What did Nevada County Sheriff say? “Someone saw the avalanche, yelled ‘Avalanche!’ and it overtook them rather quickly,” AP quoted Capt. Russell “Rusty” Greene, of the Nevada County sheriff’s office as saying.

Greene said the victims were discovered relatively near one another, but recovery teams have so far been unable to bring them down from the mountain due to the severe weather.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said investigators would examine why the group chose to move forward with the trip on Sunday despite weather warnings. With one person still missing, authorities shifted their focus from rescue efforts to recovery operations, Moon said.

Officials also said they were holding off on releasing the victims’ names to allow time to notify their families. Moon mentioned, “They’re still reeling", adding, “I could not imagine what they’re going through”.

View full Image A rescue team departs to the site of an avalanche in a backcountry slope of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, where a group of skiers were stranded, in Nevada County, California, U.S. February 17, 2026, in this still image from a video. (Nevada County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS) ( via REUTERS )

Since Sunday, between 3 and 6 feet (0.9 to 1.8 meters) of snow has accumulated. The region has also experienced below-freezing temperatures and powerful, gale-force winds. According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, the risk of additional avalanches persisted into Wednesday, leaving the snowpack unstable and difficult to predict in the rugged area known for its steep, rocky cliffs.

Rescue crews, navigating hazardous conditions, relied on locator beacons and a cellphone signal to find their way.

Greene said all of the skiers were equipped with locator beacons that transmit signals to rescuers, and at least one guide managed to send text messages. However, it was unclear whether they had avalanche airbags — inflatable packs designed to help skiers stay closer to the surface during a slide.

As they awaited rescue, the survivors used their gear to create shelter and protect themselves from subfreezing temperatures. During that time, they discovered three others who had died, Moon said.

According to the sheriff, rescuers traveled by snowcat to within about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the group, then proceeded on skis, moving cautiously to avoid triggering another avalanche.

Moon added that one of the rescued individuals was still hospitalised as of Wednesday.

Also Read | 10 skiers missing after avalanche near California’s Lake Tahoe

Greene said authorities were alerted to the avalanche by Blackbird Mountain Guides, which was leading the trip, as well as by signals from the skiers’ emergency beacons. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday night that 15 backcountry skiers were on the excursion, Moon said.

The group was on the final day of its backcountry tour and had spent two nights in mountain huts, according to Steve Reynaud, an avalanche forecaster with the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Accessing the huts in winter takes several hours and requires advanced backcountry skills, avalanche training and proper safety gear. Blackbird said the trip was designed for intermediate to expert skiers.

Also Read | Avalanche on Nepal's Yalung Ri mountain kills 7 including foreign climbers

The area near Donner Summit had been closed to the public for nearly a century before being reopened in 2020 by the Truckee Donner Land Trust and its partners. Donner Summit is named after the infamous Donner Party, a group of pioneers who became stranded there during the winter of 1846–1847 and resorted to cannibalism.

Meanwhile, it was the second fatal avalanche near California’s Castle Peak this year, following an incident in January in which a snowmobiler was buried.