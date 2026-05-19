California brush fire in Simi Valley hills threatens homes and prompts emergency evacuations

A rapidly spreading brush fire broke out on Monday morning in Southern California, triggering evacuation orders and threatening residential neighborhoods in Ventura County.

The blaze ignited shortly after 10 a.m. in Simi Valley, located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. According to Ventura County fire officials, the fire had scorched more than 180 acres by late morning as firefighters battled difficult terrain and fast-moving flames.

Officials confirmed that at least one home was damaged in the fire, though the full extent of structural losses remained unclear. Dramatic aerial footage broadcast by local television stations showed flames engulfing a residence while thick gray smoke spread across nearby communities.

Emergency crews deployed multiple helicopters to conduct continuous water drops in an effort to slow the fire’s advance. Ground firefighters worked aggressively to establish containment lines and protect homes in the affected areas.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for residents in southern sections of Simi Valley as conditions worsened. The city, home to more than 125,000 residents, faced growing concerns as shifting winds pushed flames toward suburban neighborhoods near Thousand Oaks.

Firefighters remained focused on preventing the blaze from moving downhill into densely populated residential zones. Officials urged residents to follow evacuation instructions promptly and stay alert for emergency updates.