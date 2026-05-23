A toxic chemical tank is on the verge of exploding in California. 40,000 have been told to run

Authorities warn a leaking methyl methacrylate tank at a Garden Grove aerospace facility could either rupture catastrophically or trigger a toxic plume, leaving tens of thousands with no option but to flee.

Emergency authorities issued sweeping evacuation orders for roughly 40,000 residents across multiple cities in Orange County, California, on Friday after a large chemical storage tank at an aerospace manufacturing facility began leaking a volatile and flammable substance, raising the spectre of a catastrophic explosion or a mass toxic release.

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What Is Happening at the Garden Grove Chemical Facility The incident is centred on a tank at a GKN Aerospace facility on the 12100 block of Western Avenue in Garden Grove, approximately 35 miles south-east of downtown Los Angeles. The tank holds between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate -- a highly reactive chemical used in the manufacture of resins and plastics -- out of a total capacity of 34,000 gallons.

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Authorities first received reports of a vapour release from multiple chemical storage tanks at the site at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Thursday. Initial evacuation orders were issued and later rescinded after crews were able to cool the tanks and conditions appeared to stabilise. However, on Friday the valve controlling the leaking tank became inoperable, leaving emergency responders without a reliable means of containing the situation.

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Two Scenarios, Both Dangerous: What Officials Are Warning Incident Commander Craig Covey was unsparing in his assessment of what residents face.

"There are literally two options left," Covey said. “The tank fails and spills a total of about 6-7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot in that area or, two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks around them that have fuel or chemicals in them as well. We are setting up these evacuations in preparation for these two options: it fails, or it blows up. Please follow our requests and orders for evacuations.”

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A chemical spill, whilst deeply serious, was described as the more manageable of the two outcomes. Covey characterised it as a "best-case scenario," with responders working to position containment barriers capable of preventing any spilled material from reaching storm drains or river channels that flow towards the ocean.

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Evacuation Zone Spans Six Cities in Orange County The evacuation zone encompasses parts of Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park and Westminster. Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra confirmed that approximately 40,000 residents fall within the affected area, though he noted that several thousand had refused to comply with the order.

As of Friday afternoon, no injuries had been reported.

Aerial footage broadcast by local television stations showed jets of water being directed at the tank from multiple angles, with a frame-mounted sprinkler system and an unmanned hose line both working to cool the vessel and reduce the risk of a thermal event.

What Is Methyl Methacrylate and Why Is It Dangerous Methyl methacrylate is a colourless liquid monomer with a sharp, distinctive odour, widely used in the production of acrylic glass, dental materials and surface coatings. Its properties make it particularly hazardous in an uncontrolled setting.

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"It is a highly toxic substance," said Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Nick Freeman. "It's extremely flammable and in its current state very reactive, and can cause that explosion."

The US Environmental Protection Agency notes that methyl methacrylate is irritating to the skin, eyes and mucous membranes. Respiratory effects, including coughing and wheezing, have been documented following both short-term and prolonged inhalation exposure, and neurological symptoms have also been reported after acute exposure. The agency has identified a possible but unproven association between long-term exposure and colorectal cancers.

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The EPA is supporting local authorities with air-quality monitoring across the affected zone. A spokesperson confirmed that the Orange County Fire Authority remains the lead agency managing the emergency.

Health Officials Acknowledge Unprecedented Nature of the Crisis Local health officer Dr Regina Chinsio-Kwong acknowledged on Friday that there was no clear precedent for the situation unfolding in Garden Grove.

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"This is a unique situation," she told reporters. "We don't have information of a similar situation where this happened, right? So we're going into unique times, and we have limited information."

GKN Aerospace Responds as Emergency Continues GKN Aerospace, the manufacturer operating the affected facility, confirmed it was cooperating fully with emergency services. "The situation at our Garden Grove site remains ongoing, and we are fully focused on working with emergency services and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our employees and the local community," a company spokesperson said in a written statement.

There was no immediate indication as of Friday afternoon as to what initially triggered the vapour release on Thursday.

Residents within the evacuation zone are urged to follow all instructions from the Orange County Fire Authority and local law enforcement.You said: seo optimised and google discover friendly headline and meta desc

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