As wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, numerous celebrities have been forced to evacuate their homes amidst the growing crisis. The fires, fueled by strong winds, have already led to the deaths of at least 11 people and the destruction of over 12,000 structures, including homes across the Los Angeles area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britney Spears evacuates her home Pop icon Britney Spears shared her experience on Instagram Thursday (January 9), revealing that she had to evacuate her home. "I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel!!! I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits!!!" she wrote. "I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love 🌹!!!"

Keleigh Teller expresses gratitude amid crisis Spears is among thousands of Californians forced to flee. Other celebrities have also shared their heartbreak on social media. Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, expressed deep gratitude for the support she’s received from the community, stating, "Pacific Palisades, I love you beyond measure... If you’re in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can." She added, “THANK YOU to the first responders fighting." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paris Hilton heartbroken over loss of Malibu home Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt post from her home in Malibu, which was destroyed by the fires. "Heartbroken beyond words... Watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton wrote. "While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."

Hilton shares memories amid devastation Hilton later posted another emotional update: "This house wasn’t just a place to live—It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family." She expressed her sorrow over the loss of memories but found solace in the support she’s received. "Thank you from the deepest part of my heart," she said, adding, "We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cameron Mathison's heartfelt message amid destruction Television actor Cameron Mathison also shared a video showing the remains of his home, stating, "We are safe, but this is what’s left of our beautiful home." He thanked everyone who reached out, saying, "Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires."

Sandra Lee mourns loss of her home Television chef Sandra Lee posted a video expressing her gratitude for her safety while mourning the loss of her home. "I am truly grateful we are all safe. My house is gone—I cried all night and thought about every room... It was perfection and now it’s just Ash." She urged her followers to keep the community, firefighters, and first responders in their prayers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongoing devastation and community resilience As the fires continue to spread across the region, evacuations and devastation remain widespread. The outpouring of support from fellow residents and celebrities highlights the resilience of those affected by this disaster.

At least 11 dead as wind-fueled fires devastate Los Angeles area, destroy 12,000+ structures At least 11 people have died and over 12,000 structures have been destroyed as five wind-driven fires ravage the Los Angeles area, burning 37,900 acres. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the blazes, remains only 11% contained, with fierce winds hindering firefighting efforts. Over 153,000 residents have been evacuated.