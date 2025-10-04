California Governor Gavin Newsom mocks Donald Trump with Taylor Swift-theme video | Watch here

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a video on social media, mocking US President Donald Trump using a new Taylor Swift song named ‘Actually Romantic,’ adding to the online spat between the two politicians.

In an Instagram post on Friday, 6 October 2025, Gavin Newsom shared a 26-second video about his relationship with Donald Trump with the background music. Taylor Swift's song is part of the ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album.

“But it’s actually sweet, all the time you’ve spent on me. It’s honestly wild, all the effort you’ve put in. It’s actually romantic, I really gotta hand it to you. No man has ever loved me like you do,” the lyrics showed in the video.

The video shared on Friday showed footage of the previous meetings between Trump and Newsom, along with certain screenshots where Trump criticised Gavin Newsom.

The video also included Trump's post criticising Taylor Swift, saying that she was no longer hot ever since he posted about her on his Truth Social platform.

According to a Newsweek report, responding to queries about the development, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson shared an image of a man who resembled Gavin Newsom, wearing a large moustache, a sombrero, and waving maracas.

The queries sent by the news agency to Gavin Newsom remained unanswered, according to the news report.

Why is Trump-Newsom Spat significant? US President Donald Trump's spat with California Governor Gavin Newsom has emerged in recent months, soon after the President referred to Newsom as “Newscum” in one of his posts on social media.

There was a series of social media posts which was exchanged between each other mimicking and mocking the president’s use of block capitals and brash insults, reported the news portal.

According to media reports, Gavin Newsom has been widely tipped as a potential Democratic nominee for the 2028 US Presidential election, making this social media spat a matter of political importance.

Social media response The video shared by Gavin Newsom has garnered over 343,000 likes on Instagram, with more than 8,000 people commenting on the post. Overall, people and Gavin supporters found the post against Trump amusing, as they appreciated his social media team for using the song.

“Excellent use of this song,” said a user named radaowen, responding to the post.