California Governor Newsom moves court to block Trump’s use of National Guard, Marines in LA immigration raids

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday filed an emergency request in federal court seeking to block the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard and US Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

"Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy," he said.

"Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions."

The filing submitted to the US District Court in Northern California requests an injunction by 1:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) and names President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as defendants, accusing them of violating the US Constitution.

The legal action follows President Donald Trump’s order to send approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to the city, citing the need for support after four days of widespread protests in response to his administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement.

Support role expanded beyond original mission According to the filing, the California National Guard was initially deployed to protect federal buildings. However, the Newsom administration argues the mission has since likely shifted. The emergency request challenges the legality of that shift, which reportedly involves Guard members now being directed to provide active assistance in immigration operations.

That assistance, according to the declaration of Paul Eck, deputy general counsel for the California Military Department, includes securing streets and establishing perimeters around sites where federal immigration raids are being conducted.

Governor opposes federal overreach Newsom’s filing contends that such use of state military personnel violates state sovereignty and exceeds the legal limits of the Guard’s deployment without the state’s consent.

Unclear if mission shift already underway It remains uncertain whether the new orders have already taken effect or if Guard members are currently assisting in immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit adds fuel to an already tense standoff between the Democratic-led state and the Trump administration over immigration policy and the use of federal military resources within state borders.

Marines arrive as tensions escalate Hundreds of US Marines arrived in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, part of a controversial deployment ordered by President Donald Trump, who has also activated approximately 4,000 National Guard troops. The move follows four days of protests triggered by a new wave of immigration raids launched by the administration.

Military officials stated that the Marines, who do not have arrest authority, would protect federal property and personnel.

Newsom calls deployment illegal Newsom strongly opposed the deployment, calling it politically motivated and legally questionable. On Monday, he filed a federal lawsuit asserting that Trump’s activation of the Guard without state consent violates constitutional boundaries.

“This isn’t about public safety,” Newsom posted on X. “It’s about stroking a dangerous president’s ego.”

Newsom also criticised the cost of the deployments — estimated at $134 million — saying, “Think of how much veteran nutrition assistance and housing (the Trump administration) could be providing instead of dishonoring these troops using them as pawns.”

Mayor Bass: ‘A city of immigrants’ Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stressed that most protests have been peaceful and localized, with only sporadic violence from a few agitators. At a press conference Tuesday, she stated:

“The unrest that has happened is a few blocks within the downtown area. It is not all of downtown, and it is not all of the city. Unfortunately, the visuals make it seem as though our entire city is in flames — and it is not the case.”

She confirmed she would call Trump directly: “I want to tell him to stop the raids. I want to tell him that this is a city of immigrants.”

Bass also questioned the purpose of deploying active-duty troops: “What are the Marines going to do when they get here? That’s a good question. I have no idea.”

Trump threatens Insurrection Act President Trump defended the deployments in remarks from the Oval Office, describing the protests as a “violent occupation.” He warned that Los Angeles would be “burning right now” without the military presence and left open the option of invoking the Insurrection Act — a centuries-old law that allows for direct military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see,” Trump said.

In an escalating war of words, Trump also called for Newsom’s arrest. House Speaker Mike Johnson added fuel to the fire, saying the California governor “ought to be tarred and feathered.”