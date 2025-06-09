California Governor Newsom taunts Border Czar Tom Homan over arrest threat: ‘He knows where to find me’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a bold challenge to Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan, following his threats of arrest for opposing federal immigration operations in Los Angeles.

As immigration raids spark mass protests across the city, Gavin Newsom brushed off Tom Homan’s warning with a direct jab during an MSNBC interview: “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me… So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Standoff over National Guard deployment The confrontation began after Tom Homan told NBC News that anyone who “knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien” or “impedes law enforcement” could face felony charges—including state leaders like Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

“You cross that line, it’s a felony,” Homan said, adding that federal agents would continue operations in LA regardless of local opposition.

Trump doubles down President Donald Trump reinforced Homan’s warning on Sunday, stating, “Officials who stand in the way of law and order will face judges.” However, Newsom noted that in a recent phone call with Trump, the immigration protests and National Guard deployment did not come up.

“We talked for almost 20 minutes, and he barely — this issue never came up,” Newsom said. “We had a very decent conversation.”

National Guard deployment Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have both criticised the deployment of over 2,000 National Guard troops authorised by Trump in response to the protests, warning it could escalate violence rather than restore order.